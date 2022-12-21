Barnes (quadriceps) participated in Wednesday's shootaround, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
Barnes sustained a quadriceps injury during the third quarter of Monday's loss to the Hornets and is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers. While his status hasn't been officially determined, it's encouraging that he was present for the team's shootaround.
