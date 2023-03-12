Barnes finished Saturday's 128-119 win over the Suns with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and six rebounds across 37 minutes.

Barnes led the way in a balanced scoring night for the Kings, who had six players finish with between 12 and 19 points. Though he was able to get his points efficiently, Barnes was lacking in much notable production outside of the rebounds column, which has been a common theme with his stat lines. Over his last five games, Barnes is averaging just 1.0 assists, 1.0 three-pointers, 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks per contest.