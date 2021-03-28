Barnes racked up 16 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and 11 rebounds over 36 minutes in a 100-98 victory over Cleveland on Saturday.
Barnes gave the Kings their fourth straight victory with a 26-foot three-pointer at the buzzer on a deep inbounds pass from De'Aaron Fox. The trey was Barnes' first make from deep in the game and helped him snap a two-game drought from beyond the arc. The veteran knocked down 6-of-10 shots overall in the contest after shooting a paltry 25.9 percent from the field in his previous three games.
