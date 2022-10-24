Barnes had four points (1-1 FG, 2-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 loss to Golden State.

Barnes was seemingly on thin ice Sunday, as Sacramento turned to the bench to replace his minutes. Across his first two contests, Barnes had averaged 8.5 points and 7.5 rebounds, while shooting 33.3 percent from the field. His usage is a trend to monitor, but he's losing fantasy lineup appeal until proven otherwise.