Barnes scored 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding six rebounds and an assist in 38 minutes during Friday's 119-106 loss to the Nets.

The 28-year-old has been his usual erratic self since the restart, scoring between six and 22 points during the five games in the bubble. Barnes is averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 boards, 1.2 threes and 1.0 assists over that stretch, numbers not far off his production this season before play was suspended.