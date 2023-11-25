Barnes supplied 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 124-111 win over the Timberwolves.

The veteran forward has had to settle for a secondary role in the Kings' offense to begin the season as De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis dominate the ball, but Barnes has still scored at least 12 points in four straight games. His 12.6 points per game is his lowest average since 2015-16 however, and his 8.8 FG attempts per game is his lowest volume since 2014-15. Barring an injury to one of the team's younger stars, Barnes' role doesn't figure to grow.