Barnes finished with 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists and one steal in 37 minutes Wednesday in the Kings' 128-124 win over the Bulls.

After averaging 8.1 rebounds per game through the Kings' first seven games, Barnes surprisingly came up empty in that category Wednesday, but he made up for it with his scoring, three-pointer and assist production. Barnes' overall fantasy upside is still fairly low, but he's performing well enough thus far to warrant a back-end roster spot in 12-team leagues.