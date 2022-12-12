Barnes provided 15 points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-99 loss to the Knicks.

Barnes got off to a hot start in this one, scoring 13 points while shooting 3-for-4 from the field and 6-for-7 from the charity stripe before cooling off in the final two quarters of play (1-for-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT). The North Carolina product has knocked down at least one triple in seven straight contests, scoring in double digits in each matchup along the way.