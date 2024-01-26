Barnes contributed 39 points (14-24 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 134-133 victory over the Warriors.

Barnes scored 30-plus points for the second consecutive game, signaling the team's willingness to let the veteran loose when he's dialed in. Barnes heaved up a season-high 24 shots, blowing past a record he set in the previous game, and crushed his season high beyond the arc as well. Barnes has logged several single-digit scoring performances, but his current two-game run is proof of his continued value.