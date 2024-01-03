Barnes produced three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and two steals in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 111-104 loss to the Hornets.

Barnes took a noticeable backseat on offense Tuesday, putting up just two shots (both from beyond the arc) despite playing 24 minutes. He finished with a single-digit point total for the third time over his past four contests, and he hasn't been productive in other categories either, averaging just 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists during that span. Statistically, Barnes has dropped to being the fifth-best scorer for the Kings this season, averaging 11.1 points over 29.8 minutes per game.