Barnes scored 18 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and grabbed nine rebounds in a blowout loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Barnes and De'Aaron Fox tied for the team lead with 18 points in the contest while no other King scored more than 10. Barnes has emerged as a capable sidekick to Fox this season, scoring in double digits in each of his seven games and placing second on the team with per-game averages of 16.6 points and 8.1 rebounds on the campaign.