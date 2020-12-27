Barnes scored 11 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-1 FT) to go with 11 rebounds, two assists, a block and two turnovers in 34 minutes of Saturday's 106-103 win over Phoenix.

Barnes posted his first double-double of the season, including a team-high 11 rebounds en route to the win. Barnes seems to be in a cemented spot so far this season with his 34 minutes being one off the team-high total. If his time on the court continues to be high, the forward could be more than a back end fantasy producer this year.