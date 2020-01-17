Kings' Harrison Barnes: Pours in 25 in loss
Barnes scored 25 points (10-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 127-123 loss to Dallas.
Barnes made 10 field goals in the affair, tying his season high in the category on the way to one of his biggest games of the season. The eight boards were the most he's had in his last nine contests. The 27-year-old certainly seems healthy after an injury scare earlier in the week.
