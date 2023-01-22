Barnes amassed 27 points (8-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 38 minutes during Saturday's 129-127 loss to the 76ers.

Barnes turned in his third-highest scoring total of the season in the loss. He's turned in some excellent totals throughout the month, including a season high of 30 points against Orlando two weeks ago. The depth chart is crowded with young talent but Barnes has kept them at bay, offering an invaluable veteran presence in the starting lineup.