Barnes ended Monday's 136-111 victory over the Magic with 30 points (11-13 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound and one assist in 30 minutes.

Barnes simply couldn't miss Monday, going 11-of-13 from the field en route to a season-high 30 points. However, in typical Barnes fashion, he added nothing else to the boxscore, an unfortunate trademark when it comes to breaking down his overall value. Despite averaging 14.5 points per game, Barnes sits outside the top 130 in standard formats. He can be valuable in specific builds but on the whole, should be viewed as a much better points league guy.