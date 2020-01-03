Kings' Harrison Barnes: Provides 17 points in victory
Barnes produced 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and a blocked short across 36 minutes in Thursday's 128-123 win over the Grizzlies.
Barnes rebounded from a poor shooting night on Tuesday by converting 60 percent of his shots. While his scoring totals have taken a slight dip in his first full season with the Kings, the 27-year old vet provides a sold leadership presence on a young team with a lot of potential.
