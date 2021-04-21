Barnes tallied 20 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 39 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Minnesota.

Barnes tied for the team lead in scoring in the contest and paced the Kings with eight boards. He continues to play big minutes for Sacramento and can be counted on for consistent double-figure scoring. Barnes is a steady if unspectacular contributor from a fantasy aspect, posting per-game averages of 15.8 points, 6.7 boards and 1.6 three-pointers on the season.