Barnes ended with 20 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 126-113 loss to the Bucks.
Barnes scored in double digits for the fourth game in a row, a stretch he's already accomplished three times in the current campaign. The veteran forward is having the worst season of his career since leaving the Warriors and definitively his worst campaign since joining Sacramento with averages of 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. That shouldn't be surprising, however, as Barnes sits below Domantas Sabonis, De'Aaron Fox, Keegan Murray and even Malik Monk when it comes to the offensive pecking order.
