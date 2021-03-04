Barnes had 20 points (6-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 38 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Lakers.

Barnes has scored at least 20 points in four straight games and has been very efficient in that stretch -- he's made 52.8 percent of his shots and 39.1 percent of his treys during that four-game span. Barnes is also averaging 22.8 points per game during that aforementioned stretch.