Kings' Harrison Barnes: Puts up 25 points Saturday
Barnes turned in 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt) six rebounds and two assists across 35 minutes in Saturday's 112-103 win over the Suns.
Barnes' 17 shot attempts led the team and joined Buddy Hield as the leading scorer on the night for the Kings, who are still clinging onto slim hopes for post-season play. Barnes should figure to be a crucial component in the final push, as his stat line tonight brought his streak of double-digit scoring games to 12 in a row.
