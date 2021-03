Barnes scored 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and grabbed 11 rebounds across 31 minutes in Thursday's 125-105 win over Houston.

Barnes tied for the team lead in rebounds in the win while notching his first double-double since an 11-point, 11-board effort Dec. 26. The veteran has been coming on as a scorer of late, registering at least 17 points in seven straight contests. Over that span, he is averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.