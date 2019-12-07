Barnes had 21 points (6-15 FG, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and four turnovers in 43 minutes during Friday's 105-104 overtime loss at the Spurs.

Barnes has scored 15 or more points in seven of his last nine games, and he has embraced the bigger responsibility on offense with both De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley sidelined through injury. He is averaging 18.7 points on 49.1 percent shooting over that nine-game span.