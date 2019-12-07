Kings' Harrison Barnes: Puts up strong double-double
Barnes had 21 points (6-15 FG, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and four turnovers in 43 minutes during Friday's 105-104 overtime loss at the Spurs.
Barnes has scored 15 or more points in seven of his last nine games, and he has embraced the bigger responsibility on offense with both De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley sidelined through injury. He is averaging 18.7 points on 49.1 percent shooting over that nine-game span.
More News
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Continues solid scoring run•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores season-high 30 points•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Notches 20 points in loss•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Ties season high in scoring•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Leads charge in Brooklyn•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Records 15 points in win•
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...