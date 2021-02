Barnes (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Dennis Krause of Spectrum 1 News reports.

Barnes has missed the last two games with a strained left foot and his status is up in the air for the team's second game in a back-to-back. The 28-year-old's potential return would impact the likes of Nemanja Bjelica and Glenn Robinson, who is also questionable with a knee injury.