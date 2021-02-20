Barnes (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Barnes missed Thursday's game against the Heat due to a left foot strain and is in danger of missing a second. Glenn Robinson (knee) and and Nemanja Bjelica could potentially be in line for increased workloads should he ultimately not get the green light.
