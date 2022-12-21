Barnes (quadriceps) is questionable Wednesday versus the Lakers, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Barnes suffered the quad injury in the third quarter of Monday's loss to the Hornets. The veteran hasn't missed a game yet this campaign and has missed a total of just five games dating back to last year.
More News
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Done for night•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Comes close to double-double•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Posts 15 points in loss•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Puts up 20 points Wednesday•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Leads Kings with 22 points•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Great shooting Sunday•