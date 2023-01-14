Barnes posted 27 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 139-114 victory over Houston.

Barnes led the Kings in scoring Friday on the strength of an efficient 5-for-8 mark from three-point range. The veteran forward also finished second the team in rebounds and made all six of his attempts from the charity stripe. Though Barnes isn't a big contributor of peripheral stats, he's maintained low-end fantasy value by averaging 14.9 points and 1.6 triples per contest while shooting 48.1 percent from the field.