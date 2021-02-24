Barnes (foot) is available and starting Tuesday against the Nets, James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The 28-year-old missed the past three games with a left foot strain, but he's back in action versus Brooklyn. Barnes was averaging 7.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the previous five contests before the three-game absence.
