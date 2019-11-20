Barnes finished with 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two assists in addition to a block in 37 minutes during the Kings' 120-116 win against the Suns on Wednesday.

Barnes' 15 points marked the ninth time out of his last 10 games that the forward has found himself in double-digits in the scoring category. Additionally, the former champion has been considerably more efficient and seen much more opportunity from the three-point and free-throw lines in November, something that has certainly contributed to the Kings current 6-7 record after starting 0-5.