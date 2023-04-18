Barnes closed Monday's 114-106 victory over the Warriors in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals with 13 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and three steals across 34 minutes.

Barnes has been the definition of steady to start the opening-round series against his former team. He's totaled 26 points (10-24 FG), 13 rebounds, three assists and six steals across 70 minutes, but he may have to take his game to another level if Domantas Sabonis (ribs) is forced to miss any time.