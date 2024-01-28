Barnes closed with 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 120-115 win over Dallas.

Barnes is on fire across his last three games, posting 15-for-27 shooting from deep. The 31-year-old has started all 44 contests for Sacramento thus far, but his 11.9 points per game is lowest total since the 2015-16 season. That figure is on the rise, but estimating where Barnes will level out after the ongoing, unsustainable hot streak is difficult. Barnes has compiled just 12 games with more than 15 points this season. Notably, he is connecting on a career-best 41.6 percent of 4.6 threes per game.