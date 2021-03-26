Barnes recorded two points (1-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 141-119 win over the Warriors.

With Thursday's effort, Barnes has scored in single-digits across three straight games. During this stretch, he's shot just 25.9 percent from the field and is just 1-for-12 from beyond the arc. His 8.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game have saved his fantasy value somewhat, but it's still been an abysmal stretch for the veteran.