Barnes chipped in 14 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and four rebounds over 30 minutes during Monday's 133-124 loss to the Bucks.

Barnes drained three threes but didn't make a significant impact on the offensive end in this loss against Milwaukee. He's been very efficient of late, however, scoring in double digits in seven games in a row and shooting 52.6 percent from the field in that span.