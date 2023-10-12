Barnes tallied 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 preseason loss to the Lakers.
Barnes was efficient from beyond the arc Wednesday and posted the second-highest scoring total on the team, but he was unable to generate much production in other areas during the loss. The 31-year-old appeared in all 82 games for the Kings last season and should play a key role once again during the 2022-23 campaign after signing a three-year extension during the offseason.
