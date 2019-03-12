Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 15 in loss
Barnes finished with 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and a steal over 35 minutes in the Kings' loss to the Wizards on Monday.
Barnes had a productive showing in Monday's loss, contributing across the board statistically. Since arriving in Sacramento, he's averaged 13.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals over 36.3 minutes in 11 games.
