Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 16 in win over Hawks
Barnes attained 16 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in Friday's 121-109 victory over Atlanta.
The former Tar Heel provided what was expected of him, registering points as a third scoring option behind De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield. The 27-year-old is posting a solid 15.6 points per game this season, which is likely to last until the highly touted Marvin Bagley (finger) returns from injury.
