Barnes finished with 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five boards and two assists in 37 minutes of a 103-101 loss to the Knicks on Friday.

Barnes bounced back from his worst scoring performance of the season in his last contest to against the Thunder to post a stat line more in tune to what is the norm for the 2012 first round pick. Barnes is averaging 16.0 points per game in his second season, while offering a solid second scoring option to Buddy Hield. Barnes will face Golden State on Sunday.