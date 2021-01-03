Barnes finished with 19 points (7-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven boards and one steal in 38 minutes of a 102-94 loss to the Rockets on Saturday.

Barnes's effort was mostly two-dimensional, with rebounds and points supplying most of his stats in the loss. Barnes was able to improve his shooting percentage in the win, while also playing a season-high minutes. He'll face Golden State on Monday.