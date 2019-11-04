Barnes had 19 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3PT, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block during Sacramento's 113-92 win over New York on Sunday.

Barnes led the Kings in playing time with 40 minutes, and scored in double digits for the sixth time in seven games this season. He might never live to the expectations of his contract, but he is averaging 14.0 points and 6.3 boards per game over his last four outings. That type of production should be solid enough to maintain him as a reliable fantasy asset in most formats.