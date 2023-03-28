Barnes contributed 19 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes during Monday's 119-115 loss to Minnesota.
Barnes failed to make a three-pointer, but he was busy at the charity stripe and extended his double-digit scoring streak to 15 games. During that stretch, the veteran forward has averaged 16.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 33.3 minutes per game.
