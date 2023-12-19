Barnes ended with 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 143-131 victory over Washington.

Barnes didn't do anything -- outside of a steal -- other than scoring in this game, but given the contest turned out to be closer than many expected, his contributions were valued as the Kings brushed off the challenge of a combative Wizards team. Barnes has been inconsistent with his scoring figures and has reached double-digit points in just four of his last nine games, and he will continue handling a secondary role in an offense led by two established stars in De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.