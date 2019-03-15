Barnes accounted for 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 35 minutes Thursday against Boston.

Barnes continued his steady contributions to Sacramento's playoff push, topping 20 points for the third time in the past five games. The veteran forward's a good floor-spacing presence, but does little besides scoring the ball. In his tenure with the Kings, Barnes is averaging 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 36.2 minutes.