Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 20 in loss
Barnes accounted for 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 35 minutes Thursday against Boston.
Barnes continued his steady contributions to Sacramento's playoff push, topping 20 points for the third time in the past five games. The veteran forward's a good floor-spacing presence, but does little besides scoring the ball. In his tenure with the Kings, Barnes is averaging 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 36.2 minutes.
More News
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 15 in loss•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles in victory Monday•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Sets new career high in rebounds•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Double-doubles in loss Wednesday•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Mediocre production Sunday•
-
Kings' Harrison Barnes: Solid line in team debut•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.