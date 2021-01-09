Barnes scored 21 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT) while adding four rebounds, eight assists and a steal across 31 minutes in Friday's loss against the Raptors.

Barnes has established himself as one of Sacramento's most reliable scoring threats and has reached the 20-point mark four times already, including his last two contests. Given his role on offense and the success he's had to date, Barnes is a strong bet for sustained production on a nightly basis across all formats. He is currently averaging 17.4 points per game through nine appearances so far, all of them as a starter.