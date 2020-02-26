Barnes notched 21 points (9-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 112-94 win at Golden State.

Barnes has now scored in double digits in three straight contests, and he has done that five times in his last six games. The small forward has clearly embraced a bigger role on offense during that six-game stretch, a period where he is averaging 20.0 points per contest while shooting an impressive 59.7 percent from the field and 54.3 percent from deep. As good as his numbers look of late, however, he's bound for a regression sooner than later.