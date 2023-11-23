Barnes notched 22 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and three rebounds across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Pelicans.

Barnes was efficient from the field en route to his highest-scoring outing since the regular-season opener. The veteran's 13 shot attempts were also his most since Opening Night and marked just the fourth time this season he's hoisted double-digit attempts. Barnes' increased offensive activity was likely due to Keegan Murray's (back) absence. It's unclear how long Murray will be sidelined, but Barnes figures to see an uptick in production until the second-year forward is cleared to return.