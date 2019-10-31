Barnes finished with 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and an assist in 40 minutes Wednesday against Charlotte.

Barnes reached 20 points for the first time this season, having, easily, his best game so far. The veteran forward continues to be a steady presence for the Kings, but is fairly limited fantasy-wise. While he's a competent scorer and good rebounder for his position, Barnes has only dealt three assists, made just 3-of-14 attempts from behind the arc and has yet to block a shot this year in five games this year.