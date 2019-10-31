Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores 22 points in loss
Barnes finished with 22 points (10-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and an assist in 40 minutes Wednesday against Charlotte.
Barnes reached 20 points for the first time this season, having, easily, his best game so far. The veteran forward continues to be a steady presence for the Kings, but is fairly limited fantasy-wise. While he's a competent scorer and good rebounder for his position, Barnes has only dealt three assists, made just 3-of-14 attempts from behind the arc and has yet to block a shot this year in five games this year.
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.