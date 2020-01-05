Barnes had 30 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3PT, 10-12 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 loss against the Pelicans.

Barnes' scoring figures have been extremely inconsistent and he can't be trusted on a nightly basis, especially since he's nothing more than a secondary scoring threat behind the likes of De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield or even Bojan Bogdanovic when he's healthy. His 30 points here tied his season-high mark for points, but he shouldn't be trusted to score at this rate moving forward. His next chance to impress will come Monday at home against the Warriors.