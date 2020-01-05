Play

Barnes had 30 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 3PT, 10-12 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 117-115 loss against the Pelicans.

Barnes' scoring figures have been extremely inconsistent and he can't be trusted on a nightly basis, especially since he's nothing more than a secondary scoring threat behind the likes of De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield or even Bojan Bogdanovic when he's healthy. His 30 points here tied his season-high mark for points, but he shouldn't be trusted to score at this rate moving forward. His next chance to impress will come Monday at home against the Warriors.

More News
Our Latest Stories