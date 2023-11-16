Barnes recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and four steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 125-110 victory over the Lakers.

Barnes was held to single-digit scoring totals in his last two appearances but bounced back Wednesday while logging double-digit field-goal attempts for just the second time this year. The 31-year-old also tallied a season-high four steals in the comfortable win. Barnes has been relatively inconsistent early in the 2023-24 campaign and is averaging 11.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game.