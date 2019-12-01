Kings' Harrison Barnes: Scores season-high best 30 points
Barnes finished with 30 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist in 45 minutes during Saturday's 100-97 victory over the Nuggets.
Barnes fell just four points short of his career-best haul, notching 30 points in a whopping 45 minutes. He is putting together arguably his best season as a professional and is putting up top-80 value across the first 18 games. Anything inside the top-100 is a win for those that drafted Barnes given his unflattering fantasy game. The value is being fuelled by his efficiency from the field, something that could regress at some point.
