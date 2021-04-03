Barnes recorded 26 points (9-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Friday's loss against the Lakers.

Barnes was nearly perfect from the field and carried Sacramento offensively, missing just one attempt from beyond the arc all game long and also contributing in other areas of the game as well. Barnes was coming off four single-digit scoring appearances over his previous six games before putting up a show Friday, and this game could be the game he was needing to get his groove back after a series of underwhelming efforts over the last few weeks.