Barnes recorded 28 points (10-16 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 119-114 win over the Nuggets.

Barnes notched a team-high 28 points in the matchup, and it's his second-best scoring effort of the season so far. Saturday's performance also marked the third game in a row that Barnes has scored at least 24 points, and he's dipped below 20 points just once in the past seven games.